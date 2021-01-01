Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo Blonde & Silver 16 oz

Out with brassy and in with shimmer and shine. Shimmer lights shampoo and conditioner are specialized hair care products specifically developed for silver and blonde hair, or brunette and red hair. Protein-enriched conditioning formula tones down brassiness on blonde and silver hair. Protein-enriched conditioning formula tones down brassiness on blonde and silver hair Renews and refreshes faded highlights and ash-toned hair Removes the dull yellow in silver hair, and leaves hair shiny without residue Also available in brunette and red formulas