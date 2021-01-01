Supersmile Professional Whitening System - Large - Original Mint (2 piece)

Supersmile Professional Whitening System - Large is an essential whitening combo comprised of the Supersmile Toothpaste and Whitening Accelerator, which only requires brushing twice a day for significantly whiter teeth. Supersmile's effective Toothpaste and Accelerator work together to dissolve the filmy, stain-attracting protein pellicle that coats teeth, keeping your smile cleaner, lighter and less likely to suffer from bacteria growth. Professional Whitening System - Large includes:Toothpaste (4.2 oz.)Accelerator (3.6 oz.)