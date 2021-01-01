From supersmile

Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste - Mandarin Mint (4.2 oz.)

$23.00
In stock
Description

Brighten and whiten your teeth 273% more than regular toothpaste with Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste - Mandarin Mint. This professional-strength formula contains Calprox®, which safely lifts surface stains without harsh abrasives while building stronger enamel with a combination of calcium, phosphates and magnesium. Your breath is left fresher longer with sodium bicarbonate and fluoride protects against cavities. As the #1 recommended toothpaste by cosmetic dentists worldwide, you can ensure a healthier, brighter smile.An energizing Mandarin Mint flavor.

