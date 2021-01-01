Jade Yoga Professional 4.76mm Yoga Mat-Extra Long, Green

Enjoy a more relaxing yoga session with the Jade Yoga Professional 4.76mm Extra Long Yoga Mat. Take advantage of the non-slip attributes of natural rubber, which keeps you from slipping even if the mat gets wet with perspiration. With more cushion and resilience, this mat is ideal for those looking for maximum comfort and performance. Go green with this non-synthetic, made-in-the-USA mat by Jade Yoga. FEATURES: Eco-friendly yoga mat 4.76mm thick Delivers superior comfort without sacrificing stability Open-cell rubber for the ultimate grip Non-slip performance Constructed with natural rubber Made with renewable resources in the USA Does not contain synthetic plastics Contains no PVCs In compliance with U.S. environmental laws Jade Yoga, with Trees For the Future, plants a tree with every mat sold One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 374BK, 374MB, 374OL, 374O, 374P, 374R, 374SB, 374TO Jade Yoga