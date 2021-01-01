Suave Professionals Almond & Shea Butter Moisturizing Conditioner - 4pk/28 fl oz each

Suave Professionals Almond and Shea Butter Moisturizing shampoo and conditioner are infused with 100percent natural almond and shea butter, which are known for their rich emollients. Our rich formulas work to replenish hair to leave it feeling well-nourished and beautiful. When used together as a system, this shampoo and conditioner are salon-proven to moisturize as well as Aveda Dry Remedy. Simply lather and rinse with Suave Professionals Almond + Shea Butter Shampoo. Follow by fully coating each hair strand with Suave Professionals Almond + Shea Butter Conditioner. For best results, use with Suave Professionals Almond + Shea Butter Moisture Mask to achieve the ultimate in deep moisture to re-hydrate hair and leave it touchably soft. Achieve Salon-Quality Results Suave Professionals is salon-proven to work as well as salon brands, helping you achieve a variety of beautiful hairstyles while caring for your hair. This line is developed to help you achieve naturally gorgeous, healthy-looking locks. About Suave For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day. Size: 112.