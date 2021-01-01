Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Curl Conditioner, Gel Serum, Defining Cream Gift Set 3 Count

Gift Set includes: Suave Professionals for natural hair moisturizing curl conditioner, Suave Professionals for natural hair define and Shine Gel serum, Suave Professionals for natural hair Curl Defining cream This buttery curl conditioner for natural hair deeply moisturizes and provides maximum slip so that fingers easily glide through strands to protect against breakage while detangling. The define and Shine Serum gel locks in moisture and holds your curl shape all day with brilliant shine. This curl Defining cream is ideal for curls that need a little help coming back to life. These unique formulations were influenced by a community of over 5, 000 natural haired women to deliver the rich moisture and gentle care most needed by women with curly, coily, and wavy hair.