Suave Professionals Smoothing Shampoo for Frizz Control Ultra Sleek and Smooth - 28 fl fl oz

Suave Professionals Ultra Sleek Shampoo transforms your dry or frizzy hair into a healthy-looking, salon-smooth style. Suave Professionals sleek shampoo system, when paired with the conditioner, is salon proven to smooth as well as Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek. Suave Professionals sleek shampoo formula is enriched with silk protein and vitamin E for hair to soften and improve hair’s overall texture. The anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner system helps deliver frizz control for up to 48 hours. For stunningly sleek hair, massage this silky shampoo into hair. Lather and rinse. Follow with Suave Professionals Sleek Conditioner for best results. For easy styling, try our Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth and Shine Cream for all-day frizz control and shine. Suave Professionals smoothing shampoo is salon-proven to work as well as salon brands, helping you achieve a variety of beautiful hairstyles while caring for your hair. This frizz control line is developed to help you achieve naturally gorgeous, healthy-looking locks. For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave promise is to make gold standard quality hair care attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day. Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek is a registered trademark of L'Oréal.