Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Awareness Brain Disease Relat Tote Bag

Great design related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy support, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Brain Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Cousin, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Sister, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Mother, Brain Disease awareness, S For a Progressive Supranuclear Palsy wife, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy husband, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy cousin, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy niece, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy nephew, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy boy, or Progressive Supran 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.