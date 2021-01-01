From progressive supranuclear palsy family awareness su

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Awareness Daughter Support Ri Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter Progressive Supranuclear Palsy support, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Daughter, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Girl, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Child, nuchal dystonia dementia syndrome Child, Child 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com