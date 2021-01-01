Z-Man Project Z Chatterbait Bladed Swim Jig, black

A prime target for predators, the Project Z™ ChatterBait® Bladed Swim Jig features a Z-Tie™ double umbrella EZ Skirt® for a full profile, multi-step skirt-matched paint and realistic 3D eyes. In addition, it has a stainless hex-shaped ChatterBlade® with super-strong quick clip and hardened stainless wireform blade attachment molded into head. An enlarged collar and double-keeper barbs ensure secure rigging with the Z-Man® Project Z Chatterbait Bladed Swim Jig. FEATURES: Stainless hex-shaped ChatterBlade® with super-strong quick clip Hardened stainless wireform blade attachment molded into head Z-Tie™ double umbrella EZ Skirt® for a full profile Enlarged jighead collar eliminates skirt slippage Super-sharp, double-keeper jighead barbs secure plastic baits Chemically-sharpened, heavy-duty Mustad® UltraPoint® black nickel point Multi-step, skirt-matched paint Realistic 3D eyes