Promise My Love Womens 1/10 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond Sterling Silver Heart Promise Ring, 7

Sweet sterling silver promise ring signifies a pledge of a future together. A dramatic heart shape is lined with round-cut diamonds while protecting a solitary diamond center. Filigree metalwork adorns the gallery for a fancy finish.Ring Style: Promise RingsFeatures: In A Gift BoxDiamond Clarity: I2-I3Setting: Multi-SettingShape: HeartStone: DiamondStone Cut: RoundRing Size: 7Diamond Color: I-JMetal Color: WhiteRing Gallery Height: 5.4mmRounded Carat Weight: 1/10 Ct. T.w.Metal: Sterling SilverCare: Polishing ClothAuthenticity: Genuine StoneCountry of Origin: Imported