Promoted To Daddy of Twins 2022 Surprise Birth Announcement Tank Top

Promoted to Daddy of Twins 2022 funny birth announcement. Surprise your friends and family with this Promoted to Daddy of Twins 2022 baby announcement. A fun way to tell your husband or boyfriend that they will have two sons or daughters or one of each! Great for soon to be Dads expecting their next child in 2022. Includes the funny phrase "Promoted To Daddy of Twins 2022". Great for gender reveals, baby showers, or pregnancy announcements. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem