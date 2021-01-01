Property Of Cane Corso - Funny Cane Corso Lover Shirt Gift

If you're someone who enjoys the warmth and simple pleasure of being at home with your cane corso, this cane corso shirt is for you. This will make a great cane corso gift for all home buddies and cane corso lovers like you. This funny cane corso shirt is an ideal gift for all cane corso moms. If you're someone who prefers the company of a cane corso, this cane corso lover shirt is for you! Makes a sweet cane corso lover gift for all cane corso owners. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem