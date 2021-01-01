One Teaspoon Washed Pink Prophecy Jumpsuit in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XS) One Teaspoon Washed Pink Prophecy Jumpsuit in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Front snap button closure. 6-pocket design. Buttoned barrel cuffs and rolled hem. Lightly faded chambray fabricRelaxed fit. ONET-WR63. 24006. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.