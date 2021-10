Antica Farmacista's best-selling 'Prosecco' fragrance is blended with Satsuma Citrus, Sugared Black Currant, Apricot, Muguet, Passionfruit and Madagascar Vanilla to give it the same crisp, sweet scent of the bubbly it's named after. Housed in an apothecary-inspired vessel, it comes with seven reed sticks that can be flipped every day or once a week to intensify the signature aroma.