Black-plated stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating black-plated bezel with a white ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Seiko caliber V157 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 46.7 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Prospex Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Prospex Black Dial Mens Watch SNE541P1.