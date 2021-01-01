Estée Lauder Protect + Hydrate Skincare Treats Set. Give your skin a treat! Powerful protection. Intense, refreshing 24-hour hydration. Discover these high-performance formulas to help defend against signs of premature aging and diminish their appearance. Skin looks fresher, smoother, with a healthy glow. Limited-time collection includes these essentials in an exclusive gift box: • Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, deluxe travel size (0.5 oz/15 ml) • DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme SPF15, full-size (1.7 oz/50 ml) • DayWear Eye Cooling Anti-Oxidant Moisture GelCreme, deluxe travel size (0.17 oz/5 ml) • Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, deluxe travel size (1 oz/30 ml) • DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF15 Cleanse skin with Perfectly Clean Cleanser AM and PM. Apply Advanced Night Repair AM and PM before your moisturizer. Apply DayWear Creme SPF15 on clean skin after your serum. Apply DayWear Eye Cooling GelCreme AM and PM around the eye area. 4-piece collection. Includes full-size moisturizer. $111.00 Value.