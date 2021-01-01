Dermalogica Protection Sport SPF 50

Protection Sport SPF 50 - Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport SPF 50 is a sheer, water resistant, solar protection treatment defends against prolonged skin damage from UV light and environmental assault. Benefits Sheer solar protection treatment defends against prolonged skin damage from UV light and environmental assault Oleosome microspheres help enhance SPF performance and counteract moisture loss triggered by extended daylight exposure Lightweight formula helps neutralize damage and bind moisture to skin without a greasy after-feel Water-resistant (40 minutes) formula is perfect for the sport enthusiast Sophisticated Oleosome Technology helps powerfully defend skin against the sun's damaging rays and keep skin hydrated Feather-light formula blends smoothly into skin without leaving an greasy after-feel Key Ingredients Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, Homosalate 10%, Octocrylene 10% Oleosome Microspheres: help enhance SPF performance and counteract moisture loss triggered by extended daylight exposure Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates Synthetic Fragrance - Protection Sport SPF 50