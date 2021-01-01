Protector Case Compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 Series 2 Series 1 38mm Cover, Double Row Bling Crystal Diamonds Protective Cover PC Plated.

GOOD COMPATIBILITY - 38mm / 42mm cover compatible with Apple watch series 3 & series 2 & series 1.Please Choose the Correct Size Case for Your Watch. PERFECT PROTECTION - The case covers protect your watch against scratches, shock, dust, offer external protection. Please Note That Our Case Has No Screen Film, Does Not Affect the Touch Screen. QUALITY MATERIAL - Premium bling crystal rhinestone diamond inlay on full of the watch face case, the crystal won't come off easy. Electroplate PC hard frame, well-polished, resist daily wear and tear. EASY INSTALLATION - The bumper case designed with precise cutouts, that makes easy access to all controls, buttons, sensors and watch features. Without affecting the band insertion or watch charging as well. AFTER SALE - Any problem with the item you receive or any opinion, please don't hesistate to contact us ", we will find the best solution to solve.