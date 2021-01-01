Quest Nutrition Pumpkin Pie Protein Bar, High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, 12 Count

PUMPKIN PIE. Limited time Pumpkin Pie Seasonal Bar just in time for those festive fall cravings! Loaded with 21 gram of Protein, 1 gram Sugar, and 4 gram Net Carbs."] CHEAT CLEAN. Eat toward your goals and love every bite along the way! With 20-21 grams of protein and plenty of fiber, these delicious protein bars are gluten-free, have no added sugar, and don’t have unnecessary carbs. BEST-IN-CLASS PROTEIN BARS. We only use complete, dairy-based proteins and create our own chocolate flavored chips, cookie pieces, and other inclusions to make every bite as delicious as your cravings. COMMITTED TO NUTRITION. Committed to developing and marketing innovative nutrition products that are both delicious and good for you, Quest Nutrition is driven to engineer foods that don’t compromise on taste or nutrition. PROTEIN BAR OF THE YEAR. GNC’s 2012 and 2013 Protein Bar of the Year, Quest Nutrition pushes forward daily on their mission to transform global health and eliminate obesity for good. Welcome to the Quest!