RXBAR Protein Bars, 12g Protein, Chocolate Sea Salt, 4 Ct, 1.83 Oz.

RXBAR Protein Bars, Egg White Protein Bars, Chocolate Sea Salt, 4 Ct Protein packed and ready to go energy bars 210 Calories, 12g Protein, and 5g Fiber No Added Sugar No Gluten No B.S. Compliant with the rules of the Whole30 program with the exception of certain flavors.* What's Inside: No surprises here. One look at our wrapper, and you can see what we're all about. + Egg Whites + Dates + Almonds + Cashews + 100% Chocolate (Cacao) + Cocoa + Sea Salt + Natural Flavors Our ingredients do all the talking. Every ingredient we use is there for a reason. Simple as that. Egg Whites A high quality complete protein. We remove the water from our egg whites and dry them into a powder. They are pasteurized and inspected by the USDA, and safe to consume. Dates Provides essential nutrients like fiber, potassium, and antioxidants to help you feel fuller longer. Dates have naturally occurring sugars and make an excellent binder. Nuts Our foods include a variety of nuts and legumes: pecans, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, and almonds. The nuts and legumes we use are not raw, as they are heat treated as safe to consume. Natural Ingredients Cacao beans are ground, liquified, and solidified to create unsweetened chocolate. Chocolate in our food does not contain any added ingredients (dairy, soy or sugar). Try all the RXBAR Flavors: Seasonal Pumpkin Spice, Seasonal Gingerbread, Coffee Chocolate, Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Coconut Chocolate, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate Try all the RXBAR Nut Butter flavors: Almond Butter, Vanilla Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Maple Almond Butter, Chocolate Peanut Butter *All RXBARs are compliant with the rules of the Whole30 program with the exception of the Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Berries and Maple Sea Salt bars. We recommend consulting with Whole30 on how to best use RXBARs and RX Nut Butter in your Whole30 plan.