Drunk Elephant Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer 1.69 oz/ 50 mL

A protein moisturizer that combines signal peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy waterlily to visibly improve skin's tone, texture, and firmness. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness and Uneven Texture, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Highlighted Ingredients:- Signal Peptide Complex (Growth Factors): Nine signal peptides (made up of aminoacids, which form proteins in the skin) bind moisture to skin visibly plumping, firming, and restoring bounce- Pygmy Waterlily Stem Cell Extract: An excellent source of antioxidants and nutrients to replenish the skin.