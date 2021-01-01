Proud Aunt Of Breast Cancer Warrior Pink Awareness Ribbon T-Shirt

Proud Aunt Of Breast Cancer Warrior - This design is for proud aunts, aunties and tias of a niece, woman or girl who is a breast cancer warrior or patient. Ideal design for advocates and supporters of women recovering from breast tumor removal operation. This design is ideal for an aunt, tia, tita, faunty or aunty who raises awareness on breast cancer prevention, diagnosis or treatment. Ideal design for supporters of warriors and patients of breast cancer. Perfect graphic on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem