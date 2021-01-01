Proud Columbus Girl - Moved from Columbus (on back) T-Shirt

Ideal for all the awesome women and girls who are patriotic and proud to be from Columbus, Ohio. Can't take this city out of this girl. Live in or moved out of Columbus, Ohio? Gift for moving from Columbus. Funny patriotic Columbus gift for women. A nice way to show how proud you are of your hometown in Columbus Ohio. The perfect outfit to wear at get togethers or to give as a gift to proudly display your love for your home City Columbus! Relocation from Columbus. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem