Proud Cousin Of A Type 1 Diabetes Warrior Awareness Month T-Shirt

Proud Cousin Of A Type 1 Diabetes Warrior Tee with blue, grey & blood drop ribbon is great support outfit for T1D type 1 diabetes fighter, survivor useless diabetes pancreas owners, insulin addicts who is fighting diabetes wear on diabetes awareness month National Diabetes Awareness Month November 14, World Diabetes Day Events, Diabetes Awareness Walk. Show your support to fight Diabetes & help raise awareness, family mom dad brother sister grandpa aunt uncle husband wife friends for Birthday Christmas Gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem