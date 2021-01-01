Proud Girl From Baltimore T-Shirt

Ideal for all the awesome women and girls who are patriotic and proud to be from Baltimore, Maryland. Can't take this city out of this girl. Live in or moved out of Baltimore, Maryland? Gift for moving from Baltimore. Funny patriotic Baltimore gift. A nice way to show how proud you are of your hometown in Baltimore Maryland. The perfect outfit to wear at get togethers or to give as a gift to proudly display your love for your home City Baltimore! Relocation from Baltimore. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem