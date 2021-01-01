Proud Hexican on Magic Carpet Ride - Check HEX Crypto Chart T-Shirt

HEX Crypto design is for every HEX owner / Hexican, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP, Uniswap, Litecoin, Solana, Chainlink, Polygon, VeChain, Algorand, Stellar etc. altcoin & PulseChain investor interested in a Certificate of Deposit HEX Crypto allows Hexicans to lock any amount of HEX for any period of time (between 1 and 5,555 days). Hexicans "stake" their deposit and gain interest every single day. Average APY of HEX crypto is over 40%. Average APY for a bank CD is less than 2% Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem