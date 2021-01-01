Proud Indy - Indianapolis Girl - Moved from Indianapolis Premium T-Shirt

Ideal for all the awesome women and girls who are patriotic and proud to be from Indy, Indiana. Can't take this city out of this girl. Live in or moved out of Indianapolis, Indiana? Gift for moving from Indianapolis. Funny patriotic Indy gift for women. A nice way to show how proud you are of your hometown in Indianapolis Indiana. The perfect outfit to wear at get togethers or to give as a gift to proudly display your love for your home City Indianapolis! Relocation from Indianapolis. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.