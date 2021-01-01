Proud Mom of A Black Belt Son Martial Arts Practitioner Tote Bag

A perfect Christmas or birthday gift for any proud Mother who has a black belt son. Whether your son is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Taekwondo, Karate, Aikido, or any other martial art, this is a perfect design for you. A great mother's day for your Mom if you have recently earned your black belt in a martial arts discipline. Great for MMA and self defense experts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.