Proud Nana Of A T1D Hero Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Month T-Shirt

This Proud Nana Of A T1D Hero Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Month tee for diabetics warrior, survivor, fighter, supporter or patient who is fighting diabetes to wear on diabetes events, diabetes conferences, diabetes prevention in November 14th. Featuring blue, grey & blood drop ribbon tee is motivation diabetes awareness gift for anyone who is type one diabetes supporter who wants to cure diabetes, diabetes running, increase juvenile diabetes awareness to spread & believe you can tackle diabetes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem