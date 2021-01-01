From breast cancer awareness apparel

Proud Oma Of Breast Cancer Warrior Pink Awareness Ribbon T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Proud Oma Of A Breast Cancer Warrior - This is for German grandmothers or grandmas of a granddaughter who is a breast cancer warrior and patient. Ideal for advocates and supporters of women or ladies who are recovering from breast tumor removal operation. This design is for a grandmother or grandma who raises awareness on breast cancer prevention, diagnosis or treatment. Ideal design for a supporter or advocate of warriors and patients of breast cancer. Perfect graphic on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com