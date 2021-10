Provocative Perfume by Elizabeth Arden, Sensual and enticing, provocative by elizabeth arden is a beautifully refined fragrance for women . A dazzling blend florals with an oriental touch. This feminine scent is an alluring blend of lilies, gorgeous lotus, lovely orchids with subtle undertones of amber and woods. Provocative is recommended for evening wear. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.