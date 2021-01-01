Puma Provoke XT Iridescent Sneakers

Provoke your inner badass with the all new womens training silhouette designed for the bold, fearless leader both in and outside of the gym. This pack of Provoke XT mid has all the iridescent bling you need to make a statement. Both the strap and the TPU heel clip have incredible bright iridescent finishes making you stand out indefinitely. Like the previous Provoke XT mid executions this still features a futuristic, angular mid height collar shape with a TPU strap for upper support. The aggressive geometric tooling features both a midfoot and heel TPU piece for support during all your training movements. Premium knit upper Round toe Pull-on style Mesh lining Rubber sole Imported. Women's Shoes - Sneakers > Puma > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Puma. Color: Black. Size: 6.5.