Ps By Paul Smith Buggy Lined Blazer Navy - NAVY SMALL

Light patterned navy suit as part of the PS by Paul Smith collection features two pockets to the front, one open pockets to the left chest and two button fastening.A less formal take on the iconic British designer’s mainline collection, Paul Smith’s diffusion line PS by Paul Smith perfectly captures the essence of the men’s catwalk collection, offering an all-encompassing wardrobe from casual suits, velvet blazers and outerwear to beautifully cut patterned shirts and soft touch wool knitwear, PS by Paul Smith combines high quality british design with modern styling.