Keep it casual and cool while representing Paul Smith in the PS Face Short Sleeve T-Shirt featuring a classic short sleeve t-shirt boasting branding graphics center chest. Available in two color options. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 43 in Sleeve Length: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.