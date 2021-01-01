From public holiday party celebration patriot usa nowa.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY PATRIOT HAMMER FIST LABOR DAY SINCE 1882 Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

To celebrate the Labor Day. This public or legal holiday goes back to 1882 to create a better work life balance. A individual and colorful design to celebrate this national holiday. Show your love to DESIGN by nowa.! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com