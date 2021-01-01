Published Author Squad Writing Crew Ask Me About My Book T-Shirt

Funny design cool for the group that still reads & finds happiness in writing, whether you work at home or as a professional at a publishing company. Awesome for digital content influencer, homeschool reading teachers, and online social media publishers Cute children text art for freelance, creative, blog, copy, or literary art writers. Great design for prolific ghostwriter, disguise ninja copywriter, poet, essayist, scriptwriter, journalist, biographer, blogger, columnist, teacher, principal, or novelist Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem