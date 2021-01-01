Puerto Rico Cancer Queen June July Birthday Flag Cute Zodiac Premium T-Shirt

These Puerto Rico gifts featuring a pair of sexy lips holding a chain with a zodiac sign, and the flag of Puerto Rico. Super Patriotic for birthdays and Christmas. Supporting Puerto Rican women, latin girls, dark skin divas, spanish women etc. These latin pride gifts for women are cool. Perfect for latin queens, latin american women, spanish girls, Puerto Rican Queens. If you love zodiac, astrology, star signs, horoscope, astrological signs etc you will love these colorful designs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.