Puerto Rico Hispanic Heritage Gift idea T-Shirt

Love Puerto Rico, love your hispanic heritage, then why not embrace this fun and pride inducing Puerto Rico themed design idea. Celebrate your Puerto Rican history, food, culture and let the world know you're a proud Puerto Rican. Celebrates the long and important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in North America Buy this National Hispanic Heritage Month Hand Fla Tree Roots Latino Shirt if you're proud to be Hispanic, Latina, Latinx and want to celebrate it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem