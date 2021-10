This Puerto Rican Salsa design is perfect for Salsa music fans and Salsa dancers, any salsera and salsero. Great for all who love Puerto Rico, Salsa dance, Salsa music, or Latin dancing in general. Perfect for Puerto Rico friends, Puertorriqueños, Puerto Rican American and Nuyorican and all who love the Boricuan lifestyle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem