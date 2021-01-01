Keep it casually cool this summer in the refined Pikolinos Puerto Vallarta 655-0732CL sandal. The sandal boasts metallic leathers in a tonal blend with subtle peek-a-boo accents at the toe. Tonal whipstitch detailing. Hook-and-loop strap for an adjustable fit. Leather lining feels great against the foot. Lightly cushioned footbed. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5-9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.