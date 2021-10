This Puff Sleeve Spring Sweater Dress - Green is one of our Women's Plus Size Dresses from ELOQUII. Puff seeve sweater dress column fit Puff elbow sleeve Cotton/acrylic blend Hits at knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 40". 60% Cotton/40% Acrylic Machine wash cold on a gentle cycle with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low and use a cool iron as needed. CN