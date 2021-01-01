Puffer Vest - White - XL - Also in: L, XS, S, M

9149, our puffer vest, offers the warmth of a full down coat with the seasonal versatility of a vest. Worn over your favorite hoodie, the eco-friendly Primaloft® fill offers an additional layer of warmth without overheating. Water Resistant Through & Through Quilt 2 Interior Pockets Brushed Microfiber Lined Pockets Branded Jacquard Tape on Interior Storm Flap Bungee Cord w. Lock Waist Adjusters Stash Pocket at Interior Neck Removable Velcro Wristband at Back Shell: Brushed Nylon Content: 100% Nylon Fill: Primaloft® Down Alternative Water Resistant 500 Fill Power Equivalent Eco-friendly; Made From Recycled Plastic Model is 6'1", 168lbs. and wears a size Medium