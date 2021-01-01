2-IN-1 FOR TRAINING. The Nike Pull-Kick Swim Accessory features a 2-in-1 design that doubles as a kickboard and a pull buoy. Whether you're a new swimmer looking to boost your confidence, or an experienced athlete looking for a leg training tool, the kickboard offers just what you need. The pull buoy keeps your legs afloat, so you can focus on improving your form and upper body strength. This versatile training aid has a streamlined shape that encourages proper body position, and it comes in a compact size that's easy to transport to and from the pool. Benefits This 2-in-1 design can be used as a kickboard or pull buoy. A streamlined shape encourages good form. Product Details 100% ethyl vinyl acetate Imported Style: NESSB170; Color: Hyper Crimson; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult