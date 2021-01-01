Pull Up Bar, Chin Up Bar Doorway No Screws Installation Pullup Bar with Locking Mechanism, Upper Body Workout Bar Home Gym Equipment with Bonus.

[NO Screws & NO Drilling] Only take minutes to set it up and remove it on the door frame. This pullup bar is designed with two anti-skid devices on both sides, Just rotate the pole to press against the door frame. which can firmly stick on the wall. The heavier the doorway chin up bar withstands, the more sturdy it is. The patented doorway pull up bar provide you great support and safety. [Sturdy Locking Mechanism] Patented security lock, Buckle design + 360° lock Make sure that the door pull up bar doesn't loosen during training. Larger and thicker silicone pad than market, So have higher slip resistance ensures stability. [Adjustable Pull Up Bars] The length of strength training pull-up bars can be adjusted, suitable for standard doorway, perfect for home, garage or office use. Fit in most door frame between 28.3'- 37.8'. With this pull up bar for doorway, let home and office become your gym and you can do exercises in a quick way.