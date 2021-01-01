TRU GRIT FITNESS PULL UP BAR PRO PLATE Designed and engineered to be installed above a door or against any quality wood stud with our 3/8”x 2.5” long lag screws. The Tru Grit Pull up Pro Plate was crafted from our foldable wall rack stringer plate that is industrial cut and coated with industrial designed cut details. Add confidence to your pull up bar routine from your home, office or gym knowing that our product will not weaken or fail under the most rigorous training situations. If you are looking for the best pull up bar on the market search no more. Maximum weight is up to 500LBS.