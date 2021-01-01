From fellowes

Fellowes - Pulsar Comb Binding System, 300 Sheets, 18-1/8w x 15-3/8d x 5-1/8h - White

$159.98
In stock
Buy at sam'sclub

Description

A stylish, easy-to-use binding system that makes presentations and reports stand out from the crowd. Designed for moderate use, ideal for small to mid-sized offices. Vertical document loading ensures accurate punch alignment, and the efficient design allows the user to punch and bind in a continuous manner for maximum productivity. The adjustable rotary edge guide centers documents. Features built-in comb storage tray with integrated document measurement device for added convenience and quick set-up. Includes starter pack.

