Pulse 4 Wireless Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker Bundle with divvi! Portable Hardshell Travel Case - Black

This bundle includes (1) Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker and (1) divvi! portable hardshell travel case Kick start your party with signature sound and a dazzling LED light show all in 360 degrees. The bold, IPX7 waterproof design shines bright and will keep the tunes flowing for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Tap the Connect App to change the sound-responsive colors and patterns and connect with other PartyBoost compatible speakers to make your party epic. The Portable Hardshell Case comfortably fits Pulse 4, making it ideal to bring along on your daily commute or a vacation getaway!