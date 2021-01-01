Lifetherapy Pulse Point Oil Roll-on Perfume, 0.34 fl oz

Dab a small amount of Lifetherapy Pulse Point Oil Roll-on Perfume on your pulse points, behind ears, on temples, wrists, and tops of feet. Rub into the skin to enjoy a long-lasting fragrance.



Grounded: the subtle soothing scent of fresh citrus, heliotrope, dry amber, and vanilla



Energized: jasmine, red orange, marsh grass, peach skin



Loved: bergamot, water flowers, coconut, muguet, and rose



Inspired: gardenia, pineapple leaf, sensuous musk, and palm bark



Transformed: Polynesian coconut, white orchid, warm sugar, sandalwood



