Lifetherapy Pulse Point Oil Roll-on Perfume, 0.34 fl oz

Dab a small amount of Lifetherapy Pulse Point Oil Roll-on Perfume on your pulse points, behind ears, on temples, wrists, and tops of feet. Rub into the skin to enjoy a long-lasting fragrance.

Grounded: the subtle soothing scent of fresh citrus, heliotrope, dry amber, and vanilla

Energized: jasmine, red orange, marsh grass, peach skin

Loved: bergamot, water flowers, coconut, muguet, and rose

Inspired: gardenia, pineapple leaf, sensuous musk, and palm bark

Transformed: Polynesian coconut, white orchid, warm sugar, sandalwood

From Lifetherapy.

Includes: