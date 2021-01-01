PUMA Art Of Sport T-Shirt - Mens Red/Black Size XL

For the masters of the art of sports! Made with single jersey BCI cotton, the PUMA Art Of Sport T-Shirt is the style you need and the comfort you deserve. This ribbed-neck, BCI cotton T-shirt is your unspoken support for sustainable farming practices and a cleaner, greener world. Throw it on with a pair of sneakers and fitted joggers for a casual yet trendy look. PUMA Art Of Sport T-Shirt features: Rubber/gold metallic foil graphic print on the chest gives it a distinct look. PUMA Cat woven label on back collar identifies the brand. Regular fit gives a relaxed and comfortable vibe.